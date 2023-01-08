Joint combat aviation exercises with the Russian Federation will take place in Belarus

In the second half of January, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus will conduct joint combat aviation exercises with Russia.
This was reported in the press service of the department.
As part of the exercises, all military airfields and training grounds of Belarus will be involved. Today, January 8, Russian aviation has already arrived in the country.
The training will last from January 16 to February 1, 2023.
- Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022 at 3:40 a.m. in the Milove area of the Luhansk region, and by 5 a.m. the offensive had spread across the entire territory of Ukraine. Belarus also joined the war, giving Russia territory to attack. From that moment, the Russian occupiers, entering Ukrainian lands, committed various atrocities: they tortured people, shot them, killed them, raped them, and also robbed the houses of Ukrainians.
- As of January 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 40% of the territories occupied by Russia after the full-scale invasion. Defense forces have also liberated 28% of territories captured by the enemy since 2014.