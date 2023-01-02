The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 40% of the territories occupied by Russia after February 24

The armed forces of Ukraine liberated 40% of the territories that Russia occupied after the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi.

According to him, the Defense Forces also liberated 28% of the territories captured by the enemy since 2014.

After the liberation of the right bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region, the total area of de-occupied territories reached almost 40,000 km².

The general emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are restraining the enemy on a land area 3,786 km long, and the active front line is 1,500 km long.