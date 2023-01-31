The head of the MDI Kyrylo Budanov called it “unlikely” to resume the offensive from Belarus

This year, the Russian army will focus on occupying a larger area in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, a renewed offensive from Belarus is unlikely.

This was stated by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, (MDI) Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with The Washington Post.

Also, according to Budanov, approximately 326 000 Russian servicemen are currently fighting in Ukraine, and only 9% of the stockpile of long-range Caliber missiles remains in Russia.