AP: Israel may be behind explosions at a military plant in Iran

The military plant in Iran was allegedly struck by Israeli drones, the Associated Press writes. Israel has not yet commented on this information.
This happened amid tensions over Tehranʼs nuclear program. In November, Iran began enriching uranium to 60% at the Fordow nuclear facility and plans to further expand its nuclear capacity. This could pave the way for the country to develop nuclear weapons.
Great Britain, France and Germany condemned Iranʼs nuclear plans and called them a challenge to the global non-proliferation system.
On the night of January 29, a powerful explosion occurred at a military plant producing ammunition in the Iranian province of Isfahan. Earlier, the Royal Joint Institute for Defense Research wrote that the Shahed Aviation Industries research center, which deals with drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine, is located near Isfahan.
According to media reports, four military facilities in Iran were attacked, including a defense plant in the city of Isfahan, another in the city of Khoi, and a petrochemical plant in the cities of Azershehr and Kerej, Alborz province.
Iranʼs Ministry of Defense acknowledged the attack on the factory in Isfahan and said that the plant was hit by drones. The Iranian agency claims that there is minor damage to the roof of one of the plantʼs workshops, but no one was injured.
According to Reuters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan announced that the staff and families of the Embassy of Azerbaijan will be evacuated from the capital of Iran, Tehran, on Sunday, January 29.
- On the night of April 11, 2021, an accident occurred at an underground factory in the city of Natanzi in Iran. The light suddenly went out at the nuclear facility where uranium is enriched. Iran announced a terrorist attack, and the media reported that the plant was attacked by hackers on behalf of the Israeli Mossad. Israel has not officially confirmed or denied its involvement.
- On April 10, the plant launched new 164 IR-6 and 30 IR-5 centrifuges, which can enrich uranium faster. The launch was watched by President Hassan Rouhani. He repeatedly stated that Iranʼs nuclear program has an exclusively peaceful purpose and is not aimed at creating weapons.
- It was later revealed that the accident disabled more than a thousand centrifuges for enriching and purifying uranium, and also destroyed the ground power system. Iran blamed Israel for the accident.
- On December 29, 2022, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that his country could attack Iranian nuclear facilities in two to three years.