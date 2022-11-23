Iran plans to expand its nuclear program. Great Britain, France and Germany condemn this intention

Iran has begun enriching uranium to 60% at the Fordow nuclear facility and plans to further expand its nuclear capacity. This could pave the way for the country to develop nuclear weapons.

This is reported by Reuters.

Earlier this week, the 35-nation International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Council passed a resolution requiring Iran to cooperate with the agency in investigating traces of uranium found at three undeclared sites.

According to the IAEA, the Iranians plan to add 14 more IR-6 cascades to Ford, six of which will replace the first-generation IR-1 machines. In the long term, Iran is planning a major expansion of the underground fuel enrichment plant at Natang.

"Iran continues to develop its operations at the Natang fuel enrichment plant and now plans to install a second production building capable of housing more than 100 centrifuge cascades," the IAEA noted.

Great Britain, France and Germany condemned Iranʼs nuclear plans on November 22.

"Iranʼs move is a challenge to the global non-proliferation system. This move, which carries significant proliferation risks, has no solid civilian justification. We will continue to consult with international partners on how best to address Iranʼs nuclear escalation," says in a joint statement of the three countries.