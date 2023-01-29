In Iran, drones attacked a military plant, and a fire broke out at an oil refinery

In the Iranian province of Isfahan, there was a powerful explosion at a military plant that produces ammunition. Iranian state media, citing the Ministry of Defense, reported that the company was attacked by drones.

Reuters writes about it.

"One of (the drones) was hit by the ... air defence and the other two were caught in defence traps and blew up. Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshopʼs roof," journalists quoted the Iranian Ministry of Defense as saying.

Iranian media also reported drone attacks on facilities in the cities of Tabriz, Hamedan and Karaji.

Near the city of Tabriz in the province of East Azerbaijan in Iran, a large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery, CNN reports.

According to the director general of East Azerbaijan Crisis Management Mohammad Bakr Khanbar, 25 fire engines are working on the site.