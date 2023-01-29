In Iran, drones attacked a military plant, and a fire broke out at an oil refinery

In the Iranian province of Isfahan, there was a powerful explosion at a military plant that produces ammunition. Iranian state media, citing the Ministry of Defense, reported that the company was attacked by drones.
Reuters writes about it.
"One of (the drones) was hit by the ... air defence and the other two were caught in defence traps and blew up. Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshopʼs roof," journalists quoted the Iranian Ministry of Defense as saying.
Iranian media also reported drone attacks on facilities in the cities of Tabriz, Hamedan and Karaji.
Near the city of Tabriz in the province of East Azerbaijan in Iran, a large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery, CNN reports.
According to the director general of East Azerbaijan Crisis Management Mohammad Bakr Khanbar, 25 fire engines are working on the site.
- On the night of April 11, 2021, an accident occurred at an underground factory in the city of Natanzi in Iran. The light suddenly went out at the nuclear facility where uranium is enriched. Iran announced a terrorist attack, and the media reported that the plant was attacked by hackers on behalf of the Israeli Mossad. Israel has not officially confirmed or denied its involvement.
- On April 10, the plant launched new 164 IR-6 and 30 IR-5 centrifuges, which can enrich uranium faster. The launch was watched by President Hassan Rouhani. He repeatedly stated that Iranʼs nuclear program has an exclusively peaceful purpose and is not aimed at creating weapons.
- It was later revealed that the accident disabled more than a thousand centrifuges for enriching and purifying uranium, and also destroyed the ground power system. Iran blamed Israel for the accident.
- On December 29, 2022, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that his country could attack Iranian nuclear facilities in two to three years.