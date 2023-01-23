Reuters: EU approves €500 million in military aid to Ukraine

The European Union (EU) has decided to provide additional military aid to Ukraine in the amount of €500 million.

Reuters writes about it.

According to the agencyʼs sources, the countries agreed to this tranche during a meeting of 27 EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

The €500 million package was approved along with an additional €45 million for non-lethal equipment for the Ukrainian militaryʼs training mission in the European Union, an EU diplomat told Reuters. Two other sources confirmed this after the ministersʼ closed-door talks.

Hungary has also approved aid for Ukraine, but has spoken out against increasing sanctions against Russia, especially if they limit Budapestʼs cooperation with Moscow in nuclear energy.

"All decisions that could prolong the war or lead to a potential escalation are against our interests. It has been proven that sanctions lead Europe to a dead end," noted the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijarto.