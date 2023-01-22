Polish Prime Minister: If Germany does not agree to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine, we will create a smaller coalition

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that allied countries will create a smaller coalition that will be ready to share modern tanks if Germany does not agree to hand over Leopard 2 to Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with PAP.

"We will create a smaller coalition of countries ready to donate part of their modern equipment, modern tanks to Ukraine, which is fighting... The decision to support the Ukrainian army is justified both politically and morally. I hope the Germans will understand this sooner or later," Moravetskyi said. He called Germanyʼs current position unacceptable.

"We will not passively watch as Ukraine bleeds out. Ukraine and Europe will win this war — with or without Germany," the Polish Prime Minister emphasized.

In his opinion, the German government should act according to the potential of their state.

“They donʼt need to activate 100 percent of their resources. 30 percent is enough. Even 10 percent. That would be progress. However, first of all, Berlin should not weaken or sabotage the actions of other countries," Moravetskyi said.

He added that Germany "fell into a trap of its own making" by trying to get closer to Russia for years, and the Germans still find it difficult to admit their mistake.

"However, it is up to Germany whether they want to join the end of Russian barbarism or passively observe it, dooming themselves to be on the wrong side of history," Moravetsky emphasized.