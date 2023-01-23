“Ukrenergo”: The power deficit in the power system increased due to the cold, emergency shutdowns began in five regions

The company "Ukrenergo" reported that the power deficit in the power system began to grow due to the cold weather. Because of this, emergency power outages began in five regions.

The company writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"Electricity consumption: more than on Sunday, which is associated with the beginning of the working week, as well as a gradual decrease in temperature throughout Ukraine. In connection with this, the capacity deficit has increased," it was noted there.

Because of this, the limits were exceeded in five oblasts: Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Volyn and Lviv regions. Emergency shutdowns began there.

At the same time, Ukrenergo managed to restore one of the 330 kV lines in the southeast of the country.