”Ukrenergo”: the capacity deficit in the power system remains significant, one power unit was taken out for emergency repairs

Ukrenergo reported that the capacity deficit in the power system remains significant. Consumption in Ukraine today is expected to be at the same level as yesterday.
The company wrote about this in the Telegram channel.
There they said that one of the units at the thermal power plant was taken out for emergency repairs. Due to this, the total volume of electricity production decreased.
“Due to the decrease in the total production of electricity, reduced consumption limits for the whole day have been brought to all regional energy regulators,” was noted there.
- Due to Russian missile attacks on the energy infrastructure in Ukraine, there is a significant shortage of electricity. Ukraine has to test the export of electricity from Europe, but the head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on energy issues says that it will provide less than 10% of the needs.
- At the end of November, it became known that Ukrenergo and the leadership of the Odesa region are negotiating with Karpowership about the lease of floating power plants. The placement of stations near Odesa was discussed, but no one could provide guarantees regarding their safety.