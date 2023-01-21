”Ukrenergo”: the capacity deficit in the power system remains significant, one power unit was taken out for emergency repairs

Ukrenergo reported that the capacity deficit in the power system remains significant. Consumption in Ukraine today is expected to be at the same level as yesterday.

The company wrote about this in the Telegram channel.

There they said that one of the units at the thermal power plant was taken out for emergency repairs. Due to this, the total volume of electricity production decreased.

“Due to the decrease in the total production of electricity, reduced consumption limits for the whole day have been brought to all regional energy regulators,” was noted there.