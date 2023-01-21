The Ukrainian military is “about to” begin training on “Challenger 2” tanks in Great Britain

Ukrainian tankers will soon begin training on Challenger 2 tanks in Great Britain.
Ambassador of Ukraine to Britain Vadym Prystaiko said this in an interview with Radio Liberty.
“The crews are about to start training on the territory of Great Britain. The crews of heavy artillery systems are already training, tankers will also arrive in the near future,” the ambassador said.
According to Prystaiko, “it wonʼt take much time”, because, as the British instructors point out, the Ukrainian military is motivated and learns very quickly. He explained that the tanks are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine.
- On January 20, the eighth meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine was held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the Western allies at the Ramstein-style meeting have not yet reached an agreement on providing Ukraine with Leopard 2 main battle tanks. According to him, Germany does not block this decision.
- At the same time, Pistorius announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth over one billion euros.