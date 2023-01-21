The Ukrainian military is “about to” begin training on “Challenger 2” tanks in Great Britain

Ukrainian tankers will soon begin training on Challenger 2 tanks in Great Britain.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Britain Vadym Prystaiko said this in an interview with Radio Liberty.

“The crews are about to start training on the territory of Great Britain. The crews of heavy artillery systems are already training, tankers will also arrive in the near future,” the ambassador said.

According to Prystaiko, “it wonʼt take much time”, because, as the British instructors point out, the Ukrainian military is motivated and learns very quickly. He explained that the tanks are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine.