In the spring, Germany will transfer military aid worth one billion euros to Ukraine

On the sidelines of the Rammstein meeting, the Defense Minister of Germany Borys Pistorius announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth over one billion euros.

This is reported by Spiegel.

These funds will be spent on additional weapons and equipment. Thanks to this "spring" package, the total amount of German military aid since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine will increase to €3.3 billion.

"Germany will not stop and will not give up its support for Ukraine," Pistorius noted.

According to him, the country will send the Patriot system, 7 more Gepard self-propelled guns, Iris-T SLM systems and guided missiles to Ukraine. All this includes logistics and training of soldiers, Pistorius clarified and added that training on infantry fighting vehicles and Patriot will begin at the end of January.