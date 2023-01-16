Tanks, artillery and Bulldog APC. Great Britain announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced new military aid to Ukraine, which will include Challenger 2 tanks, artillery and armored vehicles.
Wallace announced this in the House of Commons.
According to him, Ukraine will receive:
- 14 Challenger 2 tanks;
- eight AS90 self-propelled artillery units, as well as a certain number that are in various states of readiness;
- about 100 units of armored vehicles, including "Bulldog" armored personnel carriers (FV432);
- drones;
- 100 thousand artillery shells.
- Earlier it became known that Great Britain clarified what military aid will be provided to Ukraine. In addition to the Challenger 2 tanks, the Ukrainian army will receive 30 AS90 self-propelled artillery units.