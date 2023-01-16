Tanks, artillery and Bulldog APC. Great Britain announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced new military aid to Ukraine, which will include Challenger 2 tanks, artillery and armored vehicles.

Wallace announced this in the House of Commons.

According to him, Ukraine will receive:

14 Challenger 2 tanks;

eight AS90 self-propelled artillery units, as well as a certain number that are in various states of readiness;

about 100 units of armored vehicles, including "Bulldog" armored personnel carriers (FV432);

drones;

100 thousand artillery shells.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Challenger 2 tank