Tanks, artillery and Bulldog APC. Great Britain announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Oleg Panfilovych
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced new military aid to Ukraine, which will include Challenger 2 tanks, artillery and armored vehicles.

Wallace announced this in the House of Commons.

According to him, Ukraine will receive:

  • 14 Challenger 2 tanks;
  • eight AS90 self-propelled artillery units, as well as a certain number that are in various states of readiness;
  • about 100 units of armored vehicles, including "Bulldog" armored personnel carriers (FV432);
  • drones;
  • 100 thousand artillery shells.
Challenger 2 tank

  • Earlier it became known that Great Britain clarified what military aid will be provided to Ukraine. In addition to the Challenger 2 tanks, the Ukrainian army will receive 30 AS90 self-propelled artillery units.