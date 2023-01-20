Portugal will transfer M113 armored vehicles, electric generators and ammunition to Ukraine

Portugal will send Ukraine 14 M113 armored vehicles, eight powerful electric generators, 120-mm ammunition, as well as medical and sanitary cargo.
This was reported by Publico PT with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the country.
"Portugal will send to Ukraine the second batch of 14 M113 armored personnel carriers, eight powerful generators for the production of electricity, more than 120 mm ammunition, and two tons of medical and sanitary equipment," the Ministry of Defense of Portugal said after the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine at the American air base. Rammstein".
Thus, the total volume of military equipment, lethal and non-lethal aid, which Portugal transferred to Ukraine, will amount to 532 tons.
- On January 20, the eighth meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine was held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the Western allies at the Ramstein-style meeting have not yet reached an agreement on providing Ukraine with Leopard 2 main battle tanks. According to him, Germany does not block this decision.
- At the same time, Pistorius announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of over one billion euros.
- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and former ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk called on the German government to "stop the show" with tanks and stop resisting Leopard deliveries.