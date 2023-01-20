Portugal will transfer M113 armored vehicles, electric generators and ammunition to Ukraine

Portugal will send Ukraine 14 M113 armored vehicles, eight powerful electric generators, 120-mm ammunition, as well as medical and sanitary cargo.

This was reported by Publico PT with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the country.

"Portugal will send to Ukraine the second batch of 14 M113 armored personnel carriers, eight powerful generators for the production of electricity, more than 120 mm ammunition, and two tons of medical and sanitary equipment," the Ministry of Defense of Portugal said after the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine at the American air base. Rammstein".

Thus, the total volume of military equipment, lethal and non-lethal aid, which Portugal transferred to Ukraine, will amount to 532 tons.