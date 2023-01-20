The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urged Germany to stop the “puppet show” with tanks

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and former ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk called on the German government to "stop the show" with tanks and stop resisting Leopard deliveries.

He said this on the sidelines of the Rammstein meeting.

"We call on the new Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius to stop this tank "puppet show" in "Ramstein" and immediately start deliveries of Leopard," he noted.