The governments of the Czech Republic and Slovakia are also ready to transfer their “Leopard” tanks to Ukraine. They are waiting for permission from Germany.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung writes about this with reference to sources.

These countries have already transferred their old Soviet tanks to Ukraine. Instead, Germany had to replace them with its modern Leopard 2A4 tanks.

At the same time, the Czech Republic and Slovakia offer to abandon these German supplies for the time being and transfer the tanks intended for their armies to Ukraine. In total, it is about 30 Leopard tanks. Some of them arrived in these countries in December, and their crews began training.

Germany planned to supply two tanks a month and take over all the costs of repairs and modernization.