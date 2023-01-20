In Germany, a meeting in the format of “Rammstein” began regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine

The 8th meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine began at the American Rammstein Air Base in Germany.

Ukrinform writes about this.

"We — 50 states — are determined to support Ukraine as much as necessary. Putin did not count on the determination of Ukraine and ours. This is a decisive moment for Ukraine and the whole world," noted the U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, presiding over the meeting, opening the meeting.

The heads of defense departments of almost 50 countries, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Army General Mark Milley, and Ukraineʼs Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov are taking part in the meeting.

At the meeting, the participants are expected to hear Germanyʼs response regarding the permission to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine.