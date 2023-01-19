Prime Minister of Poland: Germany is afraid of the re-export of Leopard 2 to Ukraine, as “the devil is afraid of holy water.”

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Germany fears the re-export of Leopard 2 to Ukraine, as “the devil is holy water.”

“I am a moderate skeptic, a moderate pessimist, because the Germans protect themselves from this, as the devil protects himself from holy water,” Reuters quoted Moravetskyi as saying.

Several European countries, in particular Poland and Finland, have expressed their readiness to transfer German Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but have not yet received German consent.

Moravetskyi also stated that he would “do the right thing” in case of Germanyʼs refusal to re-export.

“Probably, in February, according to various expert assessments and analyses, Putin is preparing for another offensive. Until then, the Ukrainians should rearm and replenish their resources where tanks or infantry fighting vehicles are disabled,” he emphasized.