Prime Minister of Poland: Germany is afraid of the re-export of Leopard 2 to Ukraine, as “the devil is afraid of holy water.”

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Germany fears the re-export of Leopard 2 to Ukraine, as “the devil is holy water.”
“I am a moderate skeptic, a moderate pessimist, because the Germans protect themselves from this, as the devil protects himself from holy water,” Reuters quoted Moravetskyi as saying.
Several European countries, in particular Poland and Finland, have expressed their readiness to transfer German Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but have not yet received German consent.
Moravetskyi also stated that he would “do the right thing” in case of Germanyʼs refusal to re-export.
“Probably, in February, according to various expert assessments and analyses, Putin is preparing for another offensive. Until then, the Ukrainians should rearm and replenish their resources where tanks or infantry fighting vehicles are disabled,” he emphasized.
- On January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that his country would transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition. According to NATO standards, a tank company is 14 vehicles, although Duda himself did not name the exact number.
- According to Bloomberg and The Guardian, this week Germany will announce a decision to transfer tanks to Ukraine. THis is about the Leopard. Prior to that, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the intention to transfer Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- On January 18, members of the European Parliament officially called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hand over Leopard 2 tanks and air defense systems to Ukraine.