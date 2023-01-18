US to allocate $125 million for materials for crews repairing energy infrastructure after Russian strikes

The United States will allocate $125 million for materials that will help repair crews in Ukraine eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

According to the head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, the funds will be used to purchase backup power for Kyivʼs water supply and centralized heating systems. The funding will also help replenish gas turbines, transformers, and other power equipment.