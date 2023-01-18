US to allocate $125 million for materials for crews repairing energy infrastructure after Russian strikes

The United States will allocate $125 million for materials that will help repair crews in Ukraine eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.
This is reported by the Associated Press.
According to the head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, the funds will be used to purchase backup power for Kyivʼs water supply and centralized heating systems. The funding will also help replenish gas turbines, transformers, and other power equipment.
- Due to Russian missile attacks on the energy infrastructure in Ukraine, there is a significant shortage of electricity. Ukraine has to test the export of electricity from Europe, but the head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on energy issues says that it will provide less than 10% of the needs.
- At the end of November, it became known that "Ukrenergo" and the leadership of the Odesa region are negotiating with Karpowership about the lease of floating power plants. The placement of stations near Odesa was discussed, but no one could provide guarantees regarding their safety.