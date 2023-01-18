17 people remain missing in Dnipro. 12 bodies and fragments are unidentified

17 people remain missing in Dnipro, 12 bodies and fragments have not been identified.
The adviser to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Nataliia Babachenko stated this on the air of the telethon.
"The rescue operation ended yesterday. So far, the Russian missile has claimed 45 lives. 12 bodies and body fragments have not yet been identified. During this day, only three people were recognized. 17 people remain missing — it is clear that they may be among those who have not yet been identified," Babachenko noted.
According to her, the number of injured also increased — an 80-year-old woman sought medical help the night before. Now 80 people have been injured by a Russian missile. 25 people remain in hospitals, including three children.
- On January 14, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers fired 38 missiles of various types. Air defense forces destroyed 25 of them. One of the Kh-22 cruise missiles hit a high-rise building in Dnipro. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stressed that it is currently not capable of shooting down missiles of this type, and previous reports about the alleged "shooting down" of the Kh-22 by Ukraine were false.
- At 1:00 p.m. on January 17, search and rescue operations at the site of a missile strike were completed in Dnipro. 45 human bodies were found under the rubble.