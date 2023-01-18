17 people remain missing in Dnipro. 12 bodies and fragments are unidentified

17 people remain missing in Dnipro, 12 bodies and fragments have not been identified.

The adviser to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Nataliia Babachenko stated this on the air of the telethon.

"The rescue operation ended yesterday. So far, the Russian missile has claimed 45 lives. 12 bodies and body fragments have not yet been identified. During this day, only three people were recognized. 17 people remain missing — it is clear that they may be among those who have not yet been identified," Babachenko noted.

According to her, the number of injured also increased — an 80-year-old woman sought medical help the night before. Now 80 people have been injured by a Russian missile. 25 people remain in hospitals, including three children.