Air Forces of Ukraine: Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 missiles of various types. Air defense forces destroyed 25 of them

During the massive missile attack on January 14, Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 25 of them.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Around 1:00 p.m., the Russians launched Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from eight Tu-95ms strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea area and Caliber missiles from surface ships and submarines from the Black Sea. In total, 23 air and sea-based cruise missiles were directed at Ukraine.

The Russians also launched 5 Kh-59 guided air missiles from Su-35 fighters.

The occupiers fired five Kh-22 cruise missiles from five Tu-22m3 long-range bombers, one of which hit a high-rise building in Dnipro.

As of 6:30 p.m. on January 14, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 25 of 38 missiles of various types. In particular, 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr air and sea-based cruise missiles, seven Kh-59 guided air missiles.

In the east and south of the country, the anti-aircraft battle continues. The enemy continues to attack with tactical aircraft. The Russians fired five more Kh-59 guided air missiles, four of which were shot down by the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine.