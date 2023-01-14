In Dnipro, the occupiers hit an apartment building. Five people were killed, the demolition of the debris is ongoing

In Dnipro, the Russians targeted an apartment building. There are people under the rubble.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

According to him, at least one entrance to the building collapsed. Emergency and rescue services are on site.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported at least ten wounded, two of whom were children. Three victims are in serious condition.

As of 4:15 p.m., people were rescued in the destroyed entrance of a nine-story residential building. Deputy head of the presidential office reported about this.

According to the mayor of the city Borys Filatov, the entire district has been cut off and disconnected from life support systems.

As of 5:15 p.m., 18 injured people are in Dnipro hospitals after the attack on the nine-story building, reported the head of the regional administration Valentyn Reznichenko. He later reported that two people had died. The number of wounded has increased to 27, including six children.

At 17:39, the head of the regional administration announced that the number of dead had increased to five.

As of 17:50, 20 have been rescued people, including three children, Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

As of 18:28, the number of wounded has increased to 39, Valentin Reznichenko reported.

In particular, seven children were injured by the Russian attack, the youngest was three years old. All the children are in the hospital, a 9-year-old girl is in serious condition.