Search and rescue work at the site of a missile attack in Dnipro has been completed — 44 bodies were found under the rubble

As of 1:00 p.m., search and rescue operations at the site of the missile strike were completed in Dnipro.

This was reported by the Deputy Chairman of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

39 people were saved, including 6 children;

44 people died, including 5 children;

79 people were injured, including 16 children.

The police also received 47 reports of missing persons, of which 23 people were identified as dead, and four were identified in hospitals.