Search and rescue work at the site of a missile attack in Dnipro has been completed — 44 bodies were found under the rubble

As of 1:00 p.m., search and rescue operations at the site of the missile strike were completed in Dnipro.
This was reported by the Deputy Chairman of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
- 39 people were saved, including 6 children;
- 44 people died, including 5 children;
- 79 people were injured, including 16 children.
The police also received 47 reports of missing persons, of which 23 people were identified as dead, and four were identified in hospitals.
On January 14, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers fired 38 missiles of various types.
Air defense forces destroyed 25 of them. One of the X-22 cruise missiles hit a high-rise building in Dnipro. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stressed that it is currently not capable of shooting down missiles of this type, and previous reports about the alleged "shooting down" of the X-22 by Ukraine were false.