The number of dead in Dnipro has increased to 44

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack in Dnipro has increased to 44.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Borys Filatov.

At 09:46, the body of a dead child was found from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building on the fourth floor. So far, 79 people have been injured (including 16 children) and 39 have been rescued (including six children).