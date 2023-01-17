The number of dead in Dnipro has increased to 44

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack in Dnipro has increased to 44.
This was reported by the mayor of the city Borys Filatov.
At 09:46, the body of a dead child was found from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building on the fourth floor. So far, 79 people have been injured (including 16 children) and 39 have been rescued (including six children).
- On January 14, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers fired 38 missiles of various types.
- Air defense forces destroyed 25 of them. One of the X-22 cruise missiles hit a high-rise building in Dnipro. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stressed that it is currently not capable of shooting down missiles of this type, and previous reports about the alleged "shooting down" of the X-22 by Ukraine were false.