The death toll from a Russian missile hitting a high-rise building in Dnipro has increased to 35 people

The death toll from a Russian rocket hitting a high-rise building in Dnipro has increased to 35 people. The same number are still considered missing.
This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko.
According to him, the search operation in the city has been going on for 40 hours. At night, rescuers retrieved the bodies of several victims from under the rubble.
Currently, the search for people continues. The fate of 35 people is unknown.
At the same time, rescuers rescued 39 people. 75 people were wounded.
- On January 14, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers fired 38 missiles of various types. The Air Defense Forces destroyed 25 of them. One of the X-22 cruise missiles hit a high-rise building in Dnipro.
- The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stressed that it is currently not capable of shooting down missiles of this type, and previous reports about the alleged "shooting down" of the X-22 by Ukraine were false.