The death toll from a Russian missile hitting a high-rise building in Dnipro has increased to 35 people

The death toll from a Russian rocket hitting a high-rise building in Dnipro has increased to 35 people. The same number are still considered missing.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko.

According to him, the search operation in the city has been going on for 40 hours. At night, rescuers retrieved the bodies of several victims from under the rubble.

Currently, the search for people continues. The fate of 35 people is unknown.

At the same time, rescuers rescued 39 people. 75 people were wounded.