Office of the President: the Armed Forces of Ukraine “disabled” 77% of the Russian prisoners brought by the “Wagnerians” to the war in Ukraine

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, said that the Ukrainian army neutralized more than 29,000 prisoners recruited by "Wagnerʼs private military company" in Russian prisons.

Podoliak wrote about this on Twitter.

"On the quality of the Russian "army"... PMC "Wagner" through a simplified "procedure" removed from the prisons and colonies — 38,244 people for use in genocide... Armed Forces of Ukraine "de-registered" (killed, wounded, sent to missing or captured) — 29,543. oGravilizationf Russian prisoners is currently 77%," he added.