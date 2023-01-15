Office of the President: the Armed Forces of Ukraine “disabled” 77% of the Russian prisoners brought by the “Wagnerians” to the war in Ukraine

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, said that the Ukrainian army neutralized more than 29,000 prisoners recruited by "Wagnerʼs private military company" in Russian prisons.
Podoliak wrote about this on Twitter.
"On the quality of the Russian "army"... PMC "Wagner" through a simplified "procedure" removed from the prisons and colonies — 38,244 people for use in genocide... Armed Forces of Ukraine "de-registered" (killed, wounded, sent to missing or captured) — 29,543. oGravilizationf Russian prisoners is currently 77%," he added.
- The Russian "PVC Wagner" takes an active part in the war against Ukraine and is involved not only in battles but also in the construction of defense fortifications in the occupied territories. Also, the "Wagnerians" are probably responsible for a number of executions of video prisoners and war crimes.
- In November, EU deputies proposed to recognize the "Wagner PMC" as a terrorist organization. A corresponding draft law is also being considered in the USA. In December, the US State Department added "Vagner PMC" to the list of organizations of "special concern".
- On January 6, the Reuters agency, citing an official from the White House, wrote that "Vagner PMC" currently has approximately 50,000 mercenaries. More than 4,100 of them have already been killed and 10,000 wounded. More than a thousand mercenaries were eliminated in the period from the end of November to the beginning of December near Bakhmut.
- Earlier, The Guardian reported that every fourth Russian who is fighting in Ukraine is recruited by Wagnerʼs PMK.