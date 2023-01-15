Strike on the Dnipro: the death toll has risen to 29, the fate of more than 40 people is unknown

As a result of a Russian rocket attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro, 29 people were killed and 73 people were injured.

A representative of the State Service for Emergency Situations informed "Babel" about this.

39 residents, including six children, were rescued from the rubble. The fate of another 41 people is unknown. The rescuers focused on sorting out the rubble on the sixth floor of the destroyed entrance. The work has been going on for more than a day and will continue.