The number of people killed by a Russian missile in the Dnipro has increased to 18. More than 40 people are not found yet

The number of people killed by a Russian missile in the Dnipro has increased to 18 people. At the same time, the fate of more than 40 people still remains unknown.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko.

"As of this morning, we have 18 people killed by a Russian missile in their own house in Dnipro. 73 wounded — more than 40 of them are in hospitals, four are in intensive care — serious condition," he noted.

According to him, the strike on the building destroyed 72 apartments and damaged another 230. Firefighters are still putting out some of the fires.

Currently, the demolition of the destroyed structures of the building is underway. Almost 3,500 tons of debris have already been removed.