”Weʼll continue to help.” The White House condemned Russiaʼs massive attack on Ukraine

The United States of America condemns Russiaʼs massive attack on Ukraine on January 14.

This is reported by CNN.

"These strikes are yet another example of the brutal and barbaric war Russia is waging, attacking critical infrastructure in Ukraine that provides light and heat to the Ukrainian civilian population," US National Security Council spokesman Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

He added that the United States will continue to help Ukraine in the war against Russia.

"The United States will continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself, including air defense systems, together with our allies and partners. And we will continue our work to hold Russian forces accountable for their war crimes and atrocities. Russia continues to underestimate the strength and determination of the Ukrainian people, and these latest attempts to demoralize them will fail again," Sullivan said.