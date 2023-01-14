In Dnipro, the number of dead has increased to 12. Among them is a child

In Dnipro, where a Russian rocket hit a nine-story building, 12 people died. Among them is a 15-year-old girl.
This was reported by the head of the regional administration Valentyn Reznichenko.
64 people were injured. Of them, 59 are hospitalized, the rest are being treated on their own.
The rescue operation is ongoing. As of 8:00 p.m., 35 people were rescued from the rubble of a house in Dnipro.
People under the rubble of the building continue to write text messages to make themselves known, Deputy Mayor Mykhailo Lysenko said. From time to time, the rescuers make moments of silence to hear the screams of the victims.
Residents of Dnipro continue to dismantle the rubble together with rescuers.
- On January 14, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers fired 38 missiles of various types. Air defense forces destroyed 25 of them. One of the Kh-22 cruise missiles hit a high-rise building in Dnipro.