In Dnipro city, the number of injured in the destroyed high-rise building has increased to 64. Among them are 12 children

In Dnipro, the number of injured due to a Russian rocket hitting a nine-story building has increased to 64. Among them are 12 children.

Earlier, the head of the regional administration Valentyn Reznichenko said that the youngest injured child was three years old. A nine-year-old girl is in serious condition.

The deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on the air of the telethon that the Russian attack destroyed 72 apartments, according to preliminary data, 100 to 200 people could live there. There may be 50 children among them.

The whole house is without electricity, gas and windows. Now more than a thousand people need to be provided with housing. Additional "Points of Invincibility" have already been deployed nearby.

As of 8:00 p.m., 35 people, including six children, were rescued from the rubble of a house in Dnipro, the National Police reported. Five people died, another 64 were injured.

More than 100 rescuers are sorting through the rubble of a house damaged by a Russian missile. Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are assisted by local residents.