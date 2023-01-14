Minister of Energy of Ukraine: The Russian attack damaged energy facilities in six regions, the next few days will be difficult

In the Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhya, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions, the Russians hit energy facilities.
This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko.
Emergency shutdowns are introduced in most regions. Galushchenko predicted that the next few days would be difficult. Currently, the power industry is restoring the power supply.
- On January 14, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. In Dnipro, the occupiers hit an apartment building. Five people died, the debris is still being sorted out.