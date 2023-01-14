News

In Kryvyi Rih, a Russian rocket killed one person and injured another

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

One person was killed in Kryvyi Rih during a massive Russian missile attack on January 14. There is also one injured.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

Russian rocket damaged residential buildings. Emergency services are working at the scene of the impact.