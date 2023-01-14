In Kryvyi Rih, a Russian rocket killed one person and injured another

One person was killed in Kryvyi Rih during a massive Russian missile attack on January 14. There is also one injured.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration Valentyn Reznichenko.
Russian rocket damaged residential buildings. Emergency services are working at the scene of the impact.
- On January 14, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the occupiers fired 38 missiles of various types. Air defense forces destroyed 25 of them. One of the Kh-22 cruise missiles hit a high-rise building in Dnipro.
- Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko reported that the Russian attack damaged energy facilities in six regions. Emergency shutdowns have been implemented in most regions.