CNN: Secret documents in former US President Joe Bidenʼs office related to Ukraine, Iran and Great Britain

Among the secret documents found in the former office of US President Joe Biden, there are US intelligence records and briefing materials related to Ukraine, Iran and Great Britain.
This is reported by CNN.
A law enforcement source told reporters that US Attorney General Merrick Garland has received a preliminary report on the background check and must now decide how to proceed, including whether to launch a full-scale criminal investigation.
According to the source, Joe Bidenʼs lawyer saw a folder labeled “Personal” in the closet of the Penn Biden think tank, opened the envelope and noticed that there were classified documents inside. The lawyer closed the envelope and called the National Archives.
The secret documents are dated 2013-2016, CNN sources said. They were found in three or four boxes, where non-classified files were also stored. The vast majority of the materials contained personal information from the Biden family, including documents about Beau Bidenʼs funeral and letters of condolence.
According to Joe Biden himself, he did not know that classified documents were in his private office after he left the post of vice president. He added that his lawyers “did what they had to do” by immediately calling the National Archives.
“I was surprised to learn that there were any government documents in that office,” Biden said after being asked a question by a reporter at a Jan. 10 news conference in Mexico City.
“People know that I take classified documents, classified information, seriously,” he added.
- On August 9, 2022, the ex-president of the United States, Donald Trump, reported that his house in Florida was searched by FBI agents and the safe was broken. The media reported that the search was related to an investigation into Trumpʼs misappropriation of White House documents that he could have taken to Mar-a-Lago.
- Earlier, the National Archives said that Trump took 15 boxes of presidential records to his residence in Florida. The boxes allegedly contained “classified national security information” and official correspondence between Trump and other leaders. During the searches, the FBI found more than 11,000 different government documents. Among them dozens were secret.
- On August 23, Trump filed a lawsuit to halt the Justice Departmentʼs investigation. On August 26, the US Ministry of Justice made public the grounds for searches of Trumpʼs estate. The former president himself called it “cunning PR” and “shame.”