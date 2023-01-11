CNN: Secret documents in former US President Joe Bidenʼs office related to Ukraine, Iran and Great Britain

Among the secret documents found in the former office of US President Joe Biden, there are US intelligence records and briefing materials related to Ukraine, Iran and Great Britain.

This is reported by CNN.

A law enforcement source told reporters that US Attorney General Merrick Garland has received a preliminary report on the background check and must now decide how to proceed, including whether to launch a full-scale criminal investigation.

According to the source, Joe Bidenʼs lawyer saw a folder labeled “Personal” in the closet of the Penn Biden think tank, opened the envelope and noticed that there were classified documents inside. The lawyer closed the envelope and called the National Archives.

The secret documents are dated 2013-2016, CNN sources said. They were found in three or four boxes, where non-classified files were also stored. The vast majority of the materials contained personal information from the Biden family, including documents about Beau Bidenʼs funeral and letters of condolence.

According to Joe Biden himself, he did not know that classified documents were in his private office after he left the post of vice president. He added that his lawyers “did what they had to do” by immediately calling the National Archives.

“I was surprised to learn that there were any government documents in that office,” Biden said after being asked a question by a reporter at a Jan. 10 news conference in Mexico City.

“People know that I take classified documents, classified information, seriously,” he added.