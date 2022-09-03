The FBI found more than 11,000 government documents during searches of Trumpʼs residence. Dozens of them are secret

The Federal Bureau of Investigation found more than 11,000 different government documents during searches of the residence of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. Among them, dozens were secret.
Reuters writes about it.
It is noted that 18 of these documents were classified as "top secret", 54 were classified as "secret", and another 31 were classified as "confidential".
Secret documents were sometimes combined with other items such as books, magazines, and newspaper clippings.
- On August 9, Trump reported that his house in Florida was searched by FBI agents, and the safe was broken into. The media reported that the search was related to an investigation into Trumpʼs misappropriation of White House documents that he could have taken to Mar-a-Lago.
- Earlier, the National Archives said that Trump took 15 boxes of presidential records to his residence in Florida. The boxes allegedly contained "classified national security information" and official correspondence between Trump and other leaders.
- On August 23, Trump filed a lawsuit to halt the Justice Departmentʼs investigation.
- On August 26, the US Ministry of Justice made public the grounds for searches of Trumpʼs estate. The former president himself called it "cunning PR" and "shame."