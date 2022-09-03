The FBI found more than 11,000 government documents during searches of Trumpʼs residence. Dozens of them are secret

The Federal Bureau of Investigation found more than 11,000 different government documents during searches of the residence of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. Among them, dozens were secret.

Reuters writes about it.

It is noted that 18 of these documents were classified as "top secret", 54 were classified as "secret", and another 31 were classified as "confidential".

Secret documents were sometimes combined with other items such as books, magazines, and newspaper clippings.