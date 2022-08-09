Donald Trump reported on the search of his residence. The case concerns secret documents that he could take out of the White House

The former US President, Donald Trump, reported that his home in Florida was searched by FBI agents and the safe was broken into.

This is reported by NBC News.

The searches took place at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach (Miami) and were related to documents that the president could take with him when leaving the White House. Trumpʼs lawyer, Christina Bobb, confirmed that "some documents" were seized during the search.

In his turn, Trump noted that he cooperated with all relevant government agencies, so "the unannounced raid was neither necessary nor appropriate", and in general the whole thing was "an attempt by the Democrats to prevent him from running for president again".

“These are dark times for our nation as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. After working and cooperating with the appropriate government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate. They even broke into my safe! Such an attack could only happen in the fragmented countries of the third world. Unfortunately, America has now become one of those countries that is corrupt at an unprecedented level," noted Trump, who was in New York at the time of the search.

In February, the National Archives, the US government agency that preserves presidential records, asked the Justice Department to investigate Trump over his handling of official documents. Presidents of the United States are required by law to turn over all their letters, work papers, and emails to the National Archives.

The National Archives stated that back in January 2022, after negotiations with Trump, they managed to remove 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago, some of which contained classified records.

The BBC writes that in the book "A Confident Man", which is being prepared for publication, New York Times journalist, Maggie Haberman, will report that employees of the White House residence sometimes found lumps of paper clogging the toilet, and they believed that Trump had flushed them.