Donald Trump sued over “Mar-a-Lago” search

The former U.S. President, Donald Trump, has asked a court to halt the Justice Departmentʼs investigation into files seized from his “Mar-a-Lago” residence in Florida.

This is reported by the BBC.

In addition, Trumpʼs legal team is asking for an independent counsel to be appointed to oversee the documents seized by FBI agents earlier this month. Trump is also demanding through the court a full list of exactly what was taken from his property and is asking the government to return anything that was not covered by the search warrant. According to the FBI, on August 8, eleven sets of classified files were seized from the Trump estate in Florida.

The lawyers accuse the investigative department of the Ministry of Justice of wanting to find "politically useful documents or to support efforts aimed at preventing President Trump from running again."