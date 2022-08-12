WSJ: Investigators found 11 packages of classified documents at Trumpʼs estate

During the search of the Mar-a-Lago (Miami) estate of former US President Donald Trump, investigators found 11 packages of classified documents.

The Wall Street Journal writes about it.

Law enforcement officers found four packages marked "top secret", three — marked "secret", three more — confidential. Nothing is reported about the content of these documents. Also among the found are binders of photographs, a handwritten note, a pardon decree for Trump associate Roger Stone and a profile of the "President of France".

On August 9, Trump announced that his house in Florida was searched by FBI agents, and the safe was broken. The media reported that the search was related to an investigation into Trumpʼs misappropriation of White House documents that he could have taken to Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier, the National Archives said that Trump took 15 boxes of presidential records to his residence in Florida. The boxes allegedly contained "classified national security information" and official correspondence between Trump and other leaders.

On Friday, it became known that the documents that the FBI was looking for in the Trump estate were classified materials related to nuclear weapons.