WP: Donald Trumpʼs residence was searched by the FBI for documents related to nuclear weapons

The documents that the FBI was looking for in the Mar-a-Lago (Miami) estate of former US President, Donald Trump, were classified materials related to nuclear weapons.

The Washington Post writes about it with reference to its sources.

The sources did not provide additional details about what documents the agents were looking for or whether they related to US weapons or other countries. They also did not say whether they found such documents during the search.

The day before the court, the US Department of Justice submitted a request for permission to publish the warrant and the description of the property seized during the search.