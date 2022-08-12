WP: Donald Trumpʼs residence was searched by the FBI for documents related to nuclear weapons

The documents that the FBI was looking for in the Mar-a-Lago (Miami) estate of former US President, Donald Trump, were classified materials related to nuclear weapons.
The Washington Post writes about it with reference to its sources.
The sources did not provide additional details about what documents the agents were looking for or whether they related to US weapons or other countries. They also did not say whether they found such documents during the search.
The day before the court, the US Department of Justice submitted a request for permission to publish the warrant and the description of the property seized during the search.
- On August 9, Trump reported that his house in Florida was searched by FBI agents and the safe was broken into. The media reported that the search was related to an investigation into Trumpʼs misappropriation of White House documents that he could have taken to Mar-a-Lago.
- Earlier, the National Archives said that Trump took 15 boxes of presidential records to his residence in Florida. The boxes allegedly contained "classified national security information" and official correspondence between Trump and heads of state.