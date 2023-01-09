An underground cell of the banned Shariy Party was exposed in the Dnipro city

In Dnipro city, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed an underground cell of the Shariy Party. Its representatives were preparing mass riots in the region.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

According to the investigation, the cell of the banned party was organized by a resident of the Donetsk region, who came to Dnipro under the guise of an internally displaced person. He organized an underground branch in his home. For the conspiracy, the attacker contacted only “verified” people and carefully concealed his address.

Piles of pro-Russian publications, leaflets and financial “reports” were found in the organizerʼs apartment. The security service workers also discovered “agreements” for representatives of the Shariy Party on non-disclosure of information and instructions with an algorithm of actions during the provocation of mass riots.

The attackers were preparing for street actions in support of the Russians in the event of the approach of the front line or the occupation of the region.