The court banned the pro-Russian party OPZZh

Justice Minister Denis Malyuska said the court had banned the Opposition Platform For Life party. Thus, the total number of banned parties reaches ten.

The Ministry of Justice wrote about this on Facebook.

"The court decided to transfer all property, funds and other assets of this party to state ownership. This also applies to regional, city and district organizations of this political party, as well as primary branches and other structural entities, "the department said.

Thus, the parties Opoblok, Socialists, Nashi, Derzhava, Volodymyr Saldo Bloc, Justice and Development, Justice and Development, Left Opposition, Socialist Party of Ukraine, Shariyʼs Party, and OPZZh have already been banned in Ukraine.