The court banned the Workersʼ Party of Ukraine

The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal banned the Workersʼ Party of Ukraine. Its property is confiscated for the benefit of the state.

The press service of the court writes about this on its Facebook page.

"We inform you that the court has satisfied the claims of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine: the activities of the Workersʼ Party of Ukraine are prohibited; property, funds and other assets of the party, its regional, city, district organizations, primary centers and other structural entities have been transferred to the state," the message read.

They noted that the full court decision will be published on the website of the Ministry of Justice.

Only one Workersʼ Party was registered in Ukraine, which had the characteristic of "marxism” and “leninism". It should have been banned under the decommunization law.