The employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) found pro-Russian literature, campaign leaflets of political parties banned in Ukraine, and symbols of the Russian Federation in the temples of the UOC MP in Kherson, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk and Rivne regions.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

On the territory of the Church of St. Righteous John of Kronstadt (Kherson region), a former warehouses with the property of the Russian occupiers were found. The SBU employees established that the abbot of the church, Archpriest Anatoly Kornev, contributed to this. He established contact with the leadership of the occupation administration and was in direct contact with representatives of the FSB. During the liberation of Kherson, the traitor fled with his Russian "curators" to the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The secretary of the Kirovohrad Diocese was informed of the suspicion under part 1 of Art. 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation and religious beliefs).

Propaganda materials of the public association headed by Viktor Medvedchuk were found in the premises of the Holy Trinity Mezhirytsky Monastery (Rivne region).

The SBU employees prevented the removal of pro-Kremlin literature from the local diocese in Dnipropetrovsk region. When leaving the territory of the church, law enforcement officers stopped a car from which brochures of the banned OPZZh party and other anti-Ukrainian materials were seized. All found evidence was sent for examination.