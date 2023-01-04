Joe Biden: The White House is discussing the supply of American M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles for the Armed Forces

Joe Biden confirmed that the US is discussing the supply of American M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles for the Armed Forces.
This was reported by Bloomberg journalist Jennifer Jacobs from the White House pool.
Unlike the M113s that the US previously provided to Ukraine, the Bradleys are armed with a powerful 25mm cannon and TOW anti-tank missiles.
- On December 21, 2022, the United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include a battery of Patriot air defense systems.
- On December 22, 2022, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that the Ukrainian military could acquire Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems within a few months.
- According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, the US government has drawn up a special plan to have the Patriot system ready for operation in Ukraine in less than six months.