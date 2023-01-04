Kuleba: For some countries, it came as a surprise that Russia illegally occupies a seat in the UN Security Council

Ukraineʼs statement that Russia is illegally occupying the seat of a permanent member of the UN Security Council came as a surprise to some countries.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

He noted that in a number of capitals, they were surprised to learn about the illegal presence of Russia in the Security Council. According to Kuleba, this fact was ignored for 30 years.

"Now Ukraine has stirred up this beehive," the head of the MFA emphasized.

According to him, several countries have already supported Ukraine in this matter, others have made it clear that they share its point of view, but have not yet spoken about it publicly, and others are carefully studying the situation and raising archives.

"In fact, we have started the process of delegitimizing Russiaʼs presence in the UN Security Council," Kuleba noted.

He added that Ukraine is preparing for the next steps in this direction. The state is working not only on regular official statements, but also on a broad public advocacy campaign.