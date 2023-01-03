The SBU issued the first suspicions against Russian officers for strikes on civilian objects

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) issued the first suspicions of the Russian military leadership for strikes on civilian objects.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

One of them is the commander of long-range aviation of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Sergey Kobylash. The second is the former commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Igor Osipov.

SBU investigators established that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Sergey Kobylash has been following the instructions of Russiaʼs top military and political leadership regarding the destruction of Ukrainian cities. It was on his orders that the Russian invaders carried out massive rocket attacks on residential buildings, hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine.

For air attacks, the enemy uses strategic missile carriers Tu-160 and Tu-95MS, as well as long-range missile bombers Tu-22M3, armed with cruise missiles of the Kh-555, Kh-101, Kh-55 and Kh-22 types.

As for Igor Osipov, according to the investigation, in the period from February 24 to August 10, 2022, the official gave orders for systematic missile strikes from the Black Sea on Ukrainian densely populated areas. Enemy attacks were carried out by high-precision Caliber cruise missiles from Russian warships.