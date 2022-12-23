“Sky News” showed how Kyiv looked from space in January and November

British TV channel Sky News showed how Kyiv looked like from space in January and November 2022 after the Russians began shelling critical infrastructure in Ukraine.
This is how Kyiv looked like on a NASA satellite image in January 2022:
And so it was in November of the same year after the Russian attacks.
- Russian troops systematically attack critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. Currently, approximately 40% of the energy infrastructure is seriously damaged. In this connection, there are periodic power outages.
- On the evening of December 16, after a missile attack, the Ukrenergo company canceled the state of emergency in the United Energy System (UES). The director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko explained in a comment to "Babel" what the announcement of an emergency situation in the energy sector means.
- The UES of Ukraine. The state of emergency in the energy system was introduced due to Russian shelling, after which more than 50% of the consumption of the unified energy system was lost.
- On December 22, the Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko announced that the Ukrainian energy system can be repaired by the summer so that blackouts stop. But on the condition that there will be no new shelling.
- On December 23, the power deficit in the energy system in Ukraine slightly decreased, but it remains significant. Therefore, blackouts continue in all areas.