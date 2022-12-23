“Ukrenergo”: Ukraineʼs capacity deficit has decreased, but it remains significant. Outages continue in all areas

The capacity deficit in the energy system has slightly decreased in Ukraine, but it remains significant. Therefore, blackouts continue in all areas.

"Ukrenergo" writes about this.

They noted that all types of generation in Ukraine are currently working. The power unit of the nuclear power plant, which was connected to the power system yesterday, has already reached its nominal capacity.

However, the restrictions remain because the Russian army has severely damaged the main networks, so it is difficult to transfer electricity to consumers.

"​​In the east, as a result of Russian shelling in the front-line areas, there is damage to the power grids. Emergency restoration work will begin as soon as the military allows," explained "Ukrenergo".