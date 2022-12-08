National Bank of Ukraine: Russian attacks on energy infrastructure lead to a drop in Ukraineʼs GDP and slow down its recovery

Russian strikes on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure lead to worsening forecasts for a drop in GDP in 2022. They will also slow its recovery in 2023.

Deputy Chairman of the NBU Serhiy Nikolaychuk announced this at a briefing, writes Ukrinform.

“As for GDP, this year the decline will be somewhat deeper than we expected. Next year, economic recovery will depend on each of the scenarios,” he said.

The National Bank reminded that it is considering three scenarios in case of continued attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

As a baseline, the NBU considers a scenario in which the energy infrastructure will be promptly restored, and air defense forces will provide reliable protection of the Ukrainian sky. The second scenario involves deeper damage to critical infrastructure and slower recovery, and the third involves large-scale disruptions in the power system.

“Under our baseline scenario, GDP recovery will be quite sluggish and much lower than we assumed (4%). If the second and third scenarios are implemented, the economy will shrink next year as well,” Nikolaychuk said.