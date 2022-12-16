“Ukrenergo” declared an emergency situation in the countryʼs energy system

The national energy company "Ukrenergo", in accordance with market rules, declared an emergency situation in the countryʼs energy system. According to the company, more than 50% of the consumption of the unified energy system was lost due to Russian shelling.

"As a result of massive missile attacks by the Russian Federation on the electric power infrastructure of Ukraine (thermal power plants (TPP), hydroelectric power plants (HPP), substations of main networks 330-750 kV), there was a loss of more than 50% of the consumption of the unified energy system of Ukraine (UES), which, in accordance with clause 2.4 of the Transmission System Code, determines the onset of a system emergency", the company stated verbatim.

At the same time, according to the market rules, "Ukrenergo" reported the onset of an emergency situation.

The director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko explained to Babel what an emergency situation in the energy sector means.

According to him, due to damage to substations and generating capacities, there is no technical possibility to provide electricity to more than 50% of the countryʼs consumers (including critical infrastructure). That is, it is impossible neither to produce more energy nor to transport it.